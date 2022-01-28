Feelings going forward under Rangnick

Colin and Pauly are back for The Busby Babe Podcast, discussing Manchester United’s recent turn in form under Ralf Rangnick, the reemergence of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford as contributors, and their feelings about going into the final big stretch of the season after the first couple months with the interim boss.

