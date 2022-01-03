United confident of keeping Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford for the rest of the season

The January transfer window is LIVE and there have been lots of rumors regarding several players since its commencement. One such target of speculation has been Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, who joined United on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in 2020, signed a contract extension with the club until June 2022 after an impressive debut season. However, according to multiple reports, there were talks linking the Uruguayan to Barcelona and Juventus, who are also looking for a forward to strengthen their respective squads.

Cavani, 34, came off the bench to score a second-half equaliser in United’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle last week and also started in the recent 3-1 win over Burnley. Keeping this aside, there are also any instances when Cavani came up big for the club and has got us the win and during his current stay at the club he has contributed enourmously.

“He knows that I will definitely not let him go,” said Rangnick.

“I told him from the very first day that, for me, he is a highly important player,” added Rangnick. “He is probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal.

“And, as I said, his professionalism, his work ethic is just amazing and I told him that I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season. He knows that. He also knows how highly I rate him and how highly I respect him.

“We will definitely need Edi. I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it’s clear that Edi has to stay.”

“At the age of, I think, is he 36 right now, I’ve never seen a player at this age [like this],” he said. “Maybe [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, who is even a little bit older, but he’s a different kind of player.

“But I don’t see why he shouldn’t be able to play three games within eight days. But if at one stage we need to rest him it’s no problem - but then it’s even more important to have Edinson in the squad.”

Following such words from the gaffer, there has been no doubt over Cavani’s stay at the Trafford. The news was further confirmed by reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano who tweeted

Rangnick: “Cavani will definitely NOT leave in January. We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing” #MUFC



“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. #Cavani pic.twitter.com/9fE5KzDeIA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022

Fabrizio also ruled out some previous chatter linking the forward to Corinthians.