Manchester United vs. Burnley: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch the Premier League on TV

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United side look to build on their impressive win against Burnley last Thursday with an additional 3 points from a Monday evening matchup with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds are unbeaten in all competitions since Rangnick’s arrival, but until last Thursday they were struggling to find the net. Old Trafford was bouncing after a brilliant 3-goal first half performance, and fans will hope for a similar display against Wolves.

Somewhat of a bogey team for United in recent years, Wolves have become well known for their defensive style and organization since gaining promotion in 2018, something which has continued under new manager Bruno Lage. A lone Mason Greenwood goal separated the two sides in their first meeting this season at Molyneux, but that feels a long time ago now. Though there has been a change in manager and style for United, expect the Reds to once again face the task of breaking down an organized opposition for much of the match.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Wolves.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 5:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 12:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S., and a 9:30 AM kickoff on the west.

Premier League TV and Streaming

The game can only be viewed on the USA channel or streamed through a login for the NBC Sports app, Universo, or Fubo TV in the US, or if you’re in Canada you can stream the game through DAZN. Viewing options in the UK are through Sky Sports Premier League or premium streaming options. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes; Ronaldo, Greenwood