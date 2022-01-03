Player ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Wolves

Manchester United started off 2022 with a 0-1 loss to Wolves, giving their supporters the worst-possible New Year’s gift ever and the first loss under interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

The Wolves dominated things in the first half with United not getting a single shot on target.

United were considerably sharper in the second half but were just too indecisive in the final third and couldn’t finish the chances they got. Wolves weren’t so forgiving towards the end and got a late winner in the 82nd minute when Joao Moutinho snuggled a shot past multiple bodies to score a precious goal.

Player Ratings Vs. Wolves

Goalkeeper

David de Gea (7) –

De Gea’s forced into making a sharp save in the 12th. Then tops that with an amazing save to deny Neves’ volley a minute later. His vision was blurred for Moutinho’s strike, meaning he couldn’t do much to save it.

Defenders

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6.0)

Wan-Bissaka seems determined to keep his regular spot and is working hard. The majority of his crosses were topsy-turvy again.

Phil Jones (7)

Jones makes his first United first-team appearance after 712 DAYS, replacing the injured Maguire. Somehow, he could easily be the Man of the Match

Raphael Varane (7)

Very sharp at the back, keeping Jimenez quiet in the first half. The Frenchman did well to deny Wolves on multiple counter-attacking chances and nullified the threat of Jimenez & co.

Luke Shaw (6)

Did well to create one great chance towards the end of the first half for Cavani. He made some clutch clearances to avert potential goals and had to look into a lot of defensive work, affecting his attacking contribution.

Midfielders

Scott McTominay (4.0)

Quite sloppy in possession in the first half, giving away the ball cheaply at times to invite pressure. Unable to mark Moutinho or close him down quick enough to deny his goal.

Nemanja Matic (5.0)

Created a big chance for Fernandes with a nice pass in the 67th. Won some physical duels well but struggled against the pace of Wolves’ breaks.

Jadon Sancho (6.0)

Defensively stable, produced some nice movement and link-up play but his final product was lacking again. Still looks like a player trying to fit in

Forwards

Mason Greenwood (6.5)

Was probably United’s most dangerous outlet in the first hour, carrying the ball forward brightly and really troubling the defenders. Surprisingly taken off after seemingly suffering a knock.

Edinson Cavani (4.5)

Cavani seems determined to get among the goals again today. Encouraged to shoot from outside the area in the 42nd but skies a shot well over, failing to spot Greenwood in open space.

Cristiano Ronaldo (4.0)

Ronaldo captains the United side in this one but he lacked any inspiration in the first half, not being able to jump high enough for some promising scoring chances and struggling to link-up attacks for his side.

Actually does score from a set-piece in the 68th but is judged offside.

Substitutions

Bruno Fernandes (5)

Nearly becomes the super-sub minutes after coming on, but unlucky to see his thunderous attempt hit the bar in the 67th from close range. Struck a great free-kick late into stoppage time but saw it saved brilliantly. Needs to start the next game after that encouraging cameo.

Marcus Rashford ()

Anthony Elanga ()