Disturbing allegations of domestic violence emerge against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is facing allegations of domestic violence after a woman posted a series of disturbing photos documenting violence against her, as well as a recording that documents a sexual assault. The club responded with a statement this morning:

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Nike, who have a sponsorship deal with Mason Greenwood, also released a statement saying that they are “deeply concerned with the allegations” and are monitoring the situation. The Greater Manchester Police said this about the allegations against Greenwood:

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Update:

Man Utd: "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 30, 2022

This is however not a suspension.

As this story develops we will update accordingly. The hope now is that the police get to the bottom of this, the club act swiftly in cooperating, and the survivor gets the help and support that she needs.

It’s important to give voice and support to the survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and too often they are subjects of targeted abuse and harassments in the case of allegations levelled against high profile men such as Greenwood, Ryan Giggs, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Such abuse won’t be tolerated on this site.