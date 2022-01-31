Transfer Deadline Thread: Lingard to Newcastle back on?, Donny to Everton, and more...

It’s deadline day again, and despite some glaring (midfield) needs (midfields) Manchester United have once again decided not to address them.

However, there will be some outgoings it seems in the final hours, and don’t be surprised if there are a few other rumors floating around as well. This post will serve as an overview of the big rumors as well as a deadline day live thread, so feel free to speculate and discuss in the comments below!

Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United is back on?

After a couple of days of reports that any deal sending United attacker Jesse Lingard on loan to St. James’ Park had stalled due to loan fee demands, it appears that a move could be back on today as United have lowered their asking price on a so-called “survival fee” to be paid in the case that Newcastle stays up. This outcome is looking more and more likely after Eddie Howe’s side acquired defender Kieran Trippier, midfielder Bruno Guimares, and forward Chris Wood.

.@LukeEdwardsTele reports: Newcastle United make last-ditch attempt to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United after Ralf Rangnick gives blessing to leave the club #NUFC #MUFC



Live #DeadlineDay updates with @UcheAmako https://t.co/aJsrakL28B pic.twitter.com/gv883gOU2y — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 31, 2022

Jesse Lingard’s arrival could add more teeth and creativity to the Tyneside club, who were recently bought by the Saudi investment fund. Ludicrous defense of Newcastle in the wake of United’s demands of a loan fee ran amuck in the media last week, further indication of the effects of sportswashing, and any loan fee paid for Lingard will be well within their budget.

Frank Lampard wants Donny van de Beek at Everton

Everton could secure a loan move for out of favor midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has started only a handful of matches since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax in September of 2020, and could do with some regular action on loan, especially at a Premier League outfit.

Donny van de Beek has successfully completed medical tests and he’s now signing his contract as new Everton player. #EFC



Official statement soon. #DeadlineDay



Deal with Manchester United includes loan fee and full salary paid, but there’s no buy option. pic.twitter.com/OJu3zlLvQQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

A move to Crystal Palace seemed to be in the works, but fell through last week. However, a deal with Everton seems to be all but completed according to reports. Incoming manager Frank Lampard will have a talented, forward thinking midfielder available for selection til the end of the season, and United will have a chance to observe just what roles van de Beek can fill going up against regular Premier League opposition.

Update: Done Deal, Donny van de Beek to Everton on loan