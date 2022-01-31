Donny van de Beek loaned to Everton

One of the most interesting transfer sagas in recent memory finally has come to a close. Manchester United announced today that the once heavily recruited Donny van de Beek has agreed to join Premier League club Everton in an effort to get playing time and to save his career.

The Netherlands international signed for United from Ajax during the summer of 2020 and has made 50 appearances across all competitions since then, scoring two goals in the process but for some reason didn't get playing time under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and current interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Official and confirmed. Donny van de Beek joins Everton from Man United on loan: “I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision”. #EFC

pic.twitter.com/IhiiPUgPhc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Van de Beek is one of several players with first-team experience to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window after Anthony Martial switched to Sevilla and Amad linked up with Rangers.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” Van de Beek told evertontv. “I think it is a great club... there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table. “I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.

Everton’s next fixture is an Emirates FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford on Merseyside next Saturday, before a key Premier League clash at Newcastle United the following Tuesday.