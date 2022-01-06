Mengi secures loan move to Birmingham City

Manchester United have loaned Teden Mengi to Birmingham for the rest of the season.

Mengi, an England Under-20 international, will join fellow academy graduate Tahith Chong at St. Andrew’s.

"I am glad that he [Lee Bowyer] has trusted me enough to bring me here."



First words with @TedenMengi! — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 4, 2022

The move to Birmingham is another significant step for the center-back, who made his Champions League debut in the 1-1 draw with Young Boys last month.

In an interview with Birmingham’s club media, Mengi admitted he has already been in contact with Chong about life away from United.

“As soon as I heard about Blues, I was straight on the phone to Chongy and he told me it is great, that the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it and that everyone is a nice person. So, I am just looking forward to it, to meeting all of the boys and to getting going.”

This is Mengi’s second spell in the Championship following last season’s educational stint at Derby and Teden believes that experience will stand him in good stead this time around.

“I learned how to handle myself on the pitch because I went from playing Under-23s to playing men’s football in the Championship, and you know what the Championship is like,” he said. “It was a real test for me so I am glad I made that move and I think I am ready to step up and do the business here.”

As for his aims and ambitions, Mengi concluded his signing interview with this message:

“I just want to do the best I can, and then what comes will come. So I am just focusing on the short term at the moment and doing the best I can. What the future holds is what the future holds.”

Mengi has also been in conversation with Birmingham boss Bowyer and is excited to play under the former Premier League star.