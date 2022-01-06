 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Axel Tuanzebe loaned to Napoli

New deals ends his Aston Villa spell

By Vince Rosetta
Norwich City v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

After only being featured just six times for Villa this season, Manchester United defenseman Axel Tuanzebe has been loaned to Napoli for the remainder of the season.

Tuanzebe, 24, was due to spend the season at Villa in his third loan spell at the club but he has been redirected to Serie A, where Napoli will pay a €500,000 fee to loan him until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The former England U21 player spent last season at his parent club, making 18 appearances, but returned last summer to the club for whom he played during two separate spells in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He has played just six times this season.

The Napoli loan, with paperwork completed, does not include an option to buy the player. Tuanzebe is set to undergo a medical.

