Laird seals Bournemouth loan

Manchester United announced that right-back Ethan Laird has joined Championship outfit AFC Bournemouth on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The defender spent the first part of the season on loan at Bournemouth’s Championship rivals, Swansea City. He played 21 times for the Swans.

Ethan Laird wasn't expecting to change clubs mid-season but move to Bournemouth is another progressive step for a right-back who could be in the #mufc first-team fold next season https://t.co/64lN67CPCA — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 6, 2022

Cherries chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s website:

“Ethan is an exciting prospect and we are very pleased to have brought him on board. His style of play fits perfectly with ours and I’m confident he can help us build on what has been an excellent first half of the season. “He has impressed during his two previous loan spells and is very well thought of at Manchester United, so we couldn’t be happier to have secured his services.”

The England Under-19 international, who has been with United since the age of 10, has featured twice for our first-team having made his debut in 2019.

There will now be an opportunity for the right-back to gain further experience in the Championship, continuing his progress in a new environment with the Cherries.

Scott Parker’s side are top of the league table after 25 games played. Laird will be looking to help Bournemouth in their bid to get promoted and secure a return to the Premier League.