Bad vibes at United, Colin’s cat, and Aston Villa

By Colin M. Damms and Nathan Heintschel
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly get together to discuss reports of an unsettled Manchester United squad, preview the Aston Villa match, and get interrupted by Colin’s cat.

