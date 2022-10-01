Team News: Rashford and Martial back in training ahead of Derby

The center-back has fallen out of favor under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, but featured in both of England’s matches during the international break.

However, he sustained a suspected hamstring injury during the dramatic 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley earlier this week, and Ten Hag has now confirmed that the 29-year-old will play no part in the trip to the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Ten Hag insists that he still believes in the club captain, though, keeping the door open for him to work his way back into the starting XI after falling behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the Old Trafford pecking order.

“I have to coach him and back him. I back him because I believe in him. I can see his qualities. Quality is there. Almost 50 caps for England, he has high potential. Then it is about him. We all believe in him,”

Ten Hag told reporters.

“He is doing quite well, but there is always room for improvement. If he believes in his own skills he will be back, and I am convinced of that. His abilities are really high.”

While Maguire is sidelined, Ten Hag delivered better news on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, both of whom are now back in training after recent spells on the sidelines.

“Anthony Martial been training with the group all week, really happy with that situation. Marcus Rashford also joined training, so we are happy with that,” he added.

Martial has only featured once so far this season under Ten Hag and has been ruled out since the victory over Liverpool on August 22 due to a calf problem.

Rashford, meanwhile, missed England’s matches against Italy and Germany through injury, but was named the Premier League player of the month for September on Friday after scoring twice and assisting two more goals in two appearances.