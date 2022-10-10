Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Colin- The gods are cruel

This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury.

After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.

While United’s No. 7 scored his 700th career goal, which was ultimately the winner on the day, United remain desperately short of forward options. This was a match where they should have put a few more past Jordan Pickford, but the attack had a pretty woeful second half even with Rashford’s inexplicably disallowed goal.

An injury and a poor VAR decision cost us another glimpse at the strike partnership that has kept fans hoping the past couple years. We hope they’ll get their chance to link up again soon, but for now it’s another unwanted adjustment in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the helm.