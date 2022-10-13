Manchester United v Omonia: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will endeavor to ramp up the pressure on Real Sociedad in Europa League Group E when they welcome Omonia to Old Trafford for Thursday’s tie.

The Red Devils edged a close contest with the Cypriot side 3-2 in last week’s showdown, but the unfancied visitors sure did give the 20-time English champions quite the scare.

With their dismal start to the campaign now a distant memory, United are now firmly in the Champions League conversation - sitting fifth in the Premier League table - while their six-point haul from three Europa League games is good enough for second in Group E behind a perfect Sociedad side.

United, who have lost to Atletico Madrid and Sociedad in their last two European home games, have never lost three continental matches on the bounce at Old Trafford.

The luckless Martial had only just begun to work his way into Ten Hag’s good books before coming off with a back problem against Everton, so Ronaldo is in with a strong chance of featuring from the off again after putting in his strongest showing of the season so far at Goodison Park.

Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain absent for Man United alongside Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek, but Raphael Varane was fit enough to appear as a substitute in the win over Everton.

Varane could now re-form his partnership with Lisandro Martinez, who is one booking away from a Europa League suspension, while Marcus Rashford can expect to keep Jadon Sancho at bay on the left-hand side again.

It's a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo