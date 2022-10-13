Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League

David de Gea - 7

Wasn’t very busy but is starting to add bits to his own game that we haven’t seen often enough.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Still waiting for him to make that step up in the attacking third.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Got done for pace once in the first half but was fine for most of the game.

Lisandro Martínez - 7

Become one of the first names on the team sheet. Another solid performance.

Tyrell Malacia - 6

Didn’t make too many errors in possession and got forward a bit more but it’s not enough for now.

Casemiro - 7

Seems to have finally found that sharpness. Has also been a goal threat in recent games. It’ll come if he continues.

Fred - 6

Really important for the team’s counter-press as Ten Hag mentioned in his pre-match interview but didn’t do enough to claim a starting berth.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Wasteful in the final third. He hasn’t been hitting the numbers he once used to.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Was lively in the first half and forced quite a few brilliant saves from Francis Uzoho.

Cristiano Ronaldo -4

A bit anonymous throughout the game.

Antony - 6

Forced Uzohu into one good save. Took a lot of touches but wasn’t able to really affect the game often enough.

Substitutes

Luke Shaw - 7

Was excellent off the bench alongside Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho - 8

Has come under some scrutiny recently. Did very well when he came on and had a part in McTominay’s goal. With a full-back making runs and all that territory, Sancho is United’s best lock-picker. A great team usually creates those conditions regularly and if Ten Hag can manage that, Sancho’ll be a real asset.

Scott McTominay - 7

Made up for his poor decision to shoot from range when a pass was available by scoring the winning goal.

Christian Eriksen - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

Couldn’t do a lot about Uzohu’s heroics. Played a strong squad and got his subs right. Will be hoping to qualify for the knockouts by the next game and give his regulars a rest. Has brought some calmness to the club.