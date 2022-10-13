Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia: McTominay saves the Reds from embarrassment in stoppage time

Manchester United got themselves to nine points in the UEFA Europa League group stage after an incredibly frustrating 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The Reds dominated possession and created plenty of chances, but struggled to find the breakthrough until the very end.

The match began as it would end, with United possessing high up the pitch and threatening to score. What was unfortunate for United’s forwards, and indeed everyone who watched the match, was that no one could score. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford each had a number of opportunities to find the back of the net, but either missed the target or were denied by Francis Uzoho.

The Nigerian had a very good game in net for the visitors, making several saves as United racked up 13 shots on target on the night. In particular he made several saves against shots from distance, and stopped Rashford on a clear cut attempt by closing him down quickly.

Erik ten Hag, desperate to avoid embarrassment and two more dropped points, sent on Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, and Christian Eriksen in an effort to up the creativity in the side. It did work, especially Sancho and Shaw operating together on the left, but it would take another substitute to find the back of the net.

McTominay, who had one effort saved and another sent well wide, came up with the goal in stoppage time to get all three points for United. Jadon Sancho found him near the middle of the penalty area, and though he had a pair of defenders on him quick he managed to control and get a shot off. Uzoho was unfortunate to concede, but no one could say it wasn’t coming all game for United.

The Reds will now look toward Newcastle United at the weekend before returning to midweek action next Wednesday against Tottenham Hotspurs.