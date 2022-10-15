Looking ahead and how to watch: Manchester United Women vs. Brighton & Hove Albion WFC

Manchester United Women are back in action at noon on Sunday, taking on Brighton & Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village. The Reds only have one loss in their history against the Seagulls, and will be heavily favored to pick up three points this weekend and continue their hot start to the FA Women’s Super League season.

Here’s a look at the matchup ahead for the Reds as they look to stay perfect.

The Seagulls started the season rough with a 4-0 loss to the mighty Arsenal women’s team, but rebounded with a 2-1 win against Reading in their second league match.

They will be a vulnerable team to United’s attack, with their defense failing to earn a clean sheet so far this season, but they’ll be a threat on the counter attack if United leave too much space in behind.

Marc Skinner’s side are looking very strong in the FA WSL so far this season. A 4-0 win over Reading on opening day was followed with a 2-0 win over West Ham, and on each occasion the new signings were able to show their class. Lucia Garcia in particular has been dangerous on the right with Ona Batlle overlapping, and Maya Le Tissier has looked the perfect partner for Millie Turner in defense.

In attack you can expect about the same lineup as we’ve seen. Russo up top with Ella Toone playing just behind, and Leah Galton and Garcia on either side of them. They’ll be expected to come up with the goods against a Brighton team that are a level below them talent-wise, but this is the sort of game United dropped points in crucially last season. They’ll need to be more ruthless if they want to compete with the best.

Premier League schedule

It’s a noon kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need BBC Two, and in the US the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

FA Women’s Super League streaming

In the UK and Ireland you’ll need the BBC Sports Web or BBC iPlayer to stream the match. In the US you’ll need Fubo TV or a Paramount+ subscription to stream the match. Everyone else check out LiveSoccerTV here for streaming options.

Lineups

Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Ladd; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Russo