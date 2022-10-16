Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, bidding to continue our recent rich run of form against Newcastle United.

Having successfully seen off Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, it’s another quick turnaround for Erik ten Hag’s men who have an action-packed October to contend with.

Recording three straight victories has been an impressive response from United since the derby defeat to Manchester City at the beginning of the month, and the Reds will be looking to make it four on the spin when Eddie Howe’s side visit us this weekend.

Team News:

Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Harry Maguire look set to miss Sunday’s game, while Anthony Martial remains a doubt heading into the weekend.

Fit-again Raphael Varane has recently made the bench, in the games against Everton and Omonia, while Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez have performed well as a pairing in his absence.

Scott McTominay will miss the game through suspension, after accumulating five yellow cards so far this season. On-loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is ineligible to face his parent club.

FORM GUIDE

Entering into the clash without a defeat since August, Newcastle will hope to continue their form in Sunday’s showdown at the Theatre of Dreams. They impressively defeated Thomas Frank’s Brentford side 5-1 last weekend with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scoring twice.

Miguel Almiron is the team’s current top goalscorer this season with four strikes to his name, whilst tricky winger Allan Saint-Maximin will no doubt be one to watch across the afternoon.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 2:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial