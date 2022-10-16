Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Newcastle United in the Europa League

David de Gea - 6

Didn’t really get tested on his 500th appearance. Joelinton’s two shots in succession were the closest Newcastle came to scoring a goal.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Had a poor first-half. Has been good from deeper areas since becoming a starter but really struggled to play out of the press today.

Raphael Varane - 7

Shaky on the ball but part of the backline that kept a clean sheet. Never looks fazed when defending the box.

Lisandro Martínez - 7

Showed his value on the ball in the build-up to the last chance of the game. Another solid game.

Luke Shaw - 7

Was like a playmaker in the second half and seems to have made himself the starter at left-back. The wingers look a lot better with him in the side.

Casemiro - 7

Another solid performance capped off with that pass towards the end. Got a yellow card but it’s nice to see United finally have a defensive midfielder patrol the most important area of the pitch.

Fred - 3

Difficult to evaluate because he had a disastrous game on the ball and missed one of the best chances of the game but his ability to press makes it a lot easier for United to retain the ball. The team needs someone who is better in possession but can match his energy in this area of the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Just a worse footballer every time he shares the pitch with Ronaldo.

Jadon Sancho - 7

United’s best player, which shouldn't come as a surprise in a game where they had 63% of the possession.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 3

Takes up strange positions and has an adverse effect on the rest of the team.

Antony - 5

Was forcing the ball towards Ronaldo far too often when there were better options. Gave Dan Burn a tough time in the second half but needs to add more variety to his game.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford - 6

Injected some energy into the side and was involved in United’s two biggest chances. His chance at the end wasn’t an easy one but a frustrating miss, nonetheless.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

The team is starting to take shape but the lack of quality is obvious. Didn’t have the options off the bench today, either. A lot of this goes back to the transfer window. Didn’t seem to identify the areas that were most in need of additions. Can’t make that mistake in the coming windows.