 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set

In jail until Nov 21 trial

By Vince Rosetta
/ new
BRITAIN-COURT-CRIME-FBL-ENG-PR-MANUTD Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault.

The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected not to grant him bail. He will appear before Manchester Crown Court on November 21.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021. Greenwood was initially arrested in January following allegations made in a series of online posts.

United said in a statement on Saturday that the forward “remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

He has not played for United since Jan. 22 and remains unavailable for training and matches.

More From The Busby Babe

Manchester United News 24/7

Loading comments...