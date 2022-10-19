Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Third meets fifth in Wednesday’s tantalizing Premier League battle at Old Trafford, as Manchester United seek to return to winning ways against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils were forced to accept a point in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United last time out, while Antonio Conte’s men ran out 2-0 winners over Everton.

Having seen his side’s three-game winning run come to an abrupt end on Sunday, Erik ten Hag must pick up the pieces and help his side regain some ground on the top four, as the fifth-placed Red Devils have now fallen three points behind Chelsea after nine matches.

United’s eight-game scoring streak in the Premier League at Old Trafford was also brought to an end by Newcastle last week, but only two of their last 17 top-flight games in front of their own fans have ended in defeat, and no team has posted more than their 72 Wednesday victories in the competition.

Manchester United Team News

United’s treatment room is still full to the brim ahead of Wednesday’s game, as Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified), Brandon Williams (unspecified), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscle), Harry Maguire (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (muscle) and Anthony Martial (back) all missed the draw with Newcastle.

Maguire and Martial are not too far away from making their comebacks – the latter could even force his way into contention this week – while Martin Dubravka and Scott McTominay will be back after missing out at the weekend through ineligibility and suspension respectively.

It remains to be seen if Christian Eriksen will recover from illness in time to line up against his former club, so McTominay and Casemiro could form the midfield pairing, while Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to replicate his hat-trick in this fixture last season if he can convince Ten Hag to keep him in the starting lineup. Marcus Rashford will have a thing or two to say about that, though.

Premier League schedule

It’s a8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to a 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford