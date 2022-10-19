Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League

David de Gea - 8

Probably his best performance in a United shirt without having to make a lot of saves. Played plenty of excellent switched passes to Shaw. Long may it continue.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Quiet game but was part of a dominant backline led by the two excellent center-halves.

Raphael Varane - 8

Just a masterclass in defending. Knew when to go tight and hold back. With him and Martinez in the side, this team will keep a lot of clean sheets.

Lisandro Martínez - 8

No one’s talking about his height now.

Luke Shaw - 8

Showed the sort of intensity that made him one of the best left-backs a few seasons ago.

Casemiro - 8

Has come into his own since becoming a starter. Has also shown his ability with both feet in recent weeks.

Fred - 9

Involved in both goals and created the best chance of the game in the first half. Will be remembered as a big-game player.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Played a few sloppy passes in the first half but turn things around in the second and scored a brilliant goal.

Jadon Sancho - 7

Look a threat all game and set up the first goal. There’s more to come from him.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Had a quiet first-half but looked more dynamic in the second. Should’ve got, at least, one goal.

Antony - 7

Showed a lot of energy and pleased the crowd with a few dribbles.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 10

He’s finally arrived. This is the football his Ajax sides played and we’re finally starting to see it at Old Trafford. It was one of the most complete performances we’ve seen from a United side in many a year. This XI didn’t even include Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen, who probably make it to his best team at this moment in time. Add a few more quality additions in the coming season and United will go places.