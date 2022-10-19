Tottenham post-match vibes and (sort of) Chelsea preview

The Busby Babe podcast returns! Colin remembered to post the episode this week!

Colin and Nathan get together for a post-game pod after Manchester United’s exciting 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford. They discuss some of the promising performances from the win, as well as the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, and talk about Chelsea for a little bit as well before the conversation devolves into Ultimate Team and Andor stuff.

