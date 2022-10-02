Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Two bitter rivals with a taste for victories lock horns in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City play host to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have not been in Premier League action since getting the better of Arsenal 3-1 on September 4, while Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have made strong progress in their recoveries from injury and have been training with the squad this week, which could see both strikers return for the derby.

Rashford is sure to start up top over Cristiano Ronaldo if he is fit enough, although the Portuguese will be considered for a place if the Englishman’s recovery still leaves something to be desired.

Harry Maguire endured a torrid time with England, which culminated in him returning to Man United with a tight hamstring, but Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were always expected to pair up at the back.

Martin Dubravka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka represent another wealth of injury concerns for Man United, and Ten Hag is facing another selection dilemma with Casemiro and Scott McTominay, with the former pushing hard for a start here.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 2:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Starting XI