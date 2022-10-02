Player Ratings: Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 6-3 loss to Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad.

David de Gea - 1

Let in six goals, not sure what else I’m supposed to do here, but neither was he tbf.

Diogo Dalot - 1

One of the poorer standouts in the loss due to the early yellow and getting picked on down that wing.

Raphael Varane - 1

He was having an awful time of it even before he tried to play on one ankle. Hopefully not too injured physically or mentally because United are suddenly short on centre backs again.

Lisandro Martínez - 1

Was not asked to mark Haaland too often so we can avoid the dreadful height discourse again, but still poor at the things he’s usually good at: organization, passing, and communication.

Tyrell Malacia - 1

Similarly awful time as Dalot had marking the wings. Taken off at halftime.

Scott McTominay - 1

It was a dumpster fire in midfield, and McTominay tried to put it out but it had already spread. Chaotic, ineffective performance from a man tasked with helping out in the areas that were constantly exposed.

Christian Eriksen - 1

See above. No defensive help, no effictiveness passing.

Bruno Fernandes - 1

Not effective at all going forward. Wasteful, but so were the other attackers. The problem is he is central (literally and figuratively) to attacking on the break and creating chances with little momentum and he didn’t deliver.

Gonna report Bruno to the EPA for all of these wasted chances — The Busby Babe (@TheBusbyBabe) October 2, 2022

Jadon Sancho - 1

Like much of the forward line he was absent from most of the match. This is a time when his low defensive work rate shows. Poor on the ball and linking up as well.

Marcus Rashford - 1

Unable to link up with others effectively with space ahead as he was able to do against Liverpool and Arsenal. Never really on the same page as Sancho.

Antony - 3

Had a really nice goal, but otherwise was poor. His energy was very apparent as United tried to get something from the second half.

Substitutes

Luke Shaw - 5

Had an offside trap mishap, but otherwise looked much better than he has in recent United outings. Great ball in to lead to the second goal. May need to start over Malacia next weekend.

Fred - 4

He brought good energy to the side, and his initial shot led to Martial’s first goal.

Casemiro - 1

Probably time he’s a starter, right? Bringing him in for the final stages hasn’t exactly been effective.

Anthony Martial - 7

Mentality monsters. Didn’t settle for the draw. https://t.co/5PYKkONMrQ — swdfzl (@notsuwaid) October 2, 2022

We’re leaving here with something.

Got back on the scoresheet and then won and converted a penalty. Looked determined to return from injury, and got United the second half W.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 0

Never had the chance to really see what the game plan was because City were on them early. A lot of space unattended in a match where you have to compromise a bit to account for the ridiculous talent level City have. It’s time to start changing things up a bit from the side that scraped out a few wins after an atrocious start to the season.