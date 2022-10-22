Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Fifth will attempt to overtake fourth in a tantalizing Stamford Bridge battle on Saturday evening, as Chelsea and Manchester United renew hostilities in the Premier League.

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in midweek, while Erik ten Hag’s team convincingly put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in a 2-0 victory.

United have now recorded four wins from their last five in all tournaments and have impressively won nine out of 12 since that 4-0 defeat to Brentford. While Chelsea’s clean sheet haul is more noteworthy, the visitors can also boast three consecutive shutouts in their last three games.

Fireworks may not fly between these two giants of the English game, though, as each of the last four Premier League fixtures between Chelsea and United has ended in a draw, and the Blues are aiming to consign a paltry tally of one win from their last 11 against the Red Devils to history.

United’s win over Tottenham was somewhat soured by images of Cristiano Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before the full-time whistle had gone, and it has now been reported that the 37-year-old left the stadium entirely after trudging off the sidelines.

Ten Hag affirmed that he would deal with the incident in the coming days, and the Dutchman still has a hefty injury list of Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified), Brandon Williams (unspecified), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscle), Harry Maguire (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (muscle) and Anthony Martial (back) to contend with.

Martial and Maguire are the closest to returning, and Ten Hag also welcomed Christian Eriksen back from illness on Wednesday, but Fred put in an exemplary showing against Spurs and will not lose his place without a fight.

