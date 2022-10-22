Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea

David de Gea - 6

Didn’t really have a lot to do besides the penalty. Went the wrong way.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Carried the ball nicely on a few occasions but ran into a cul-de-sac with the same run.

Raphael Varane - 8

It was painful viewing. We hope he recovers in time for the World Cup.

Lisandro Martínez - 8

Excellent on the ball in the first half. Not really at fault for the goal that was conceded.

Luke Shaw - 8

Couldn’t get an understanding with Jadon Sancho going but the latter felt more at fault for it. Got the assist at the end too.

Casemiro - 10

That goal has been coming. Has completely changed the side in the last couple of weeks and had a celebration to match those performances.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Played some nice passes along with Casemiro but was struggling to cover ground. Was fortunate to not be running more before Kovacic was subbed on.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Less effective today but wasn’t helped by his forwards.

Jadon Sancho - 3

With rumours of Cody Gakpo circulating every week, he needs to start being more dynamic. Patience is wearing thin.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Just doesn’t have a nose for a goal unless it’s a transition. Sancho wasn’t great today, but he’d look a lot better if he had someone to pass to.

Antony - 6

Looks like the only starter in that front three for now. Had the best chance of the game.

Substitutes

Fred - 5

Didn’t really have the desired effect today.

Anthony Elanga - 7

Was very direct and gave the team some impetus.

Scott McTominay - 1

Lucky boy.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Not as good as the Spurs game but has been a good week for the manager. They’re starting to look like his team. One substitution clearly didn’t work but has done more than just bring the spirit in the squad back over the last few weeks.