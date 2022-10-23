Player Ratings: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Leicester City in matchweek four of the FA Women’s Super League campaign.

Mary Earps - 8/10

Never really tested in the first half, but came up with a couple big saves in the second as Leicester looked threatening. Still hasn’t conceded a goal this season.

Maria Thorisdottir - 5/10

Not really a stand-in for Ona Batlle in any sense. Bit surprising Le Tissier didn’t shift over with Thorisdottir or Tounkara partnering Turner. Results were much more defensive and lack of creativity.

Maya Le Tissier - 7/10

Continues to look solid as Turner’s partner in defense, only really scary threats from the Foxes came just after halftime.

Millie Turner - 7/10

Typically commanding, not much to do defensively until the second half but she was up for it, another clean sheet for her defensive unit.

Hannah Blundell - 6/10

Was asked to pick up the work of Batlle a bit on the opposite wing, and got forward well but without much end product.

Lucy Staniforth - 5/10

Did well filling in next to Zelem, but not particularly influential. Midfield looked stronger after Ladd replaced her in the second half.

Katie Zelem - 8/10

Got the assist off of an excellent set piece delivery, and did the midfield work as usual.

Ella Toone - 7/10

Nearly scored a couple times, not as involved in the second half though when United needed to pick it up. Missed her usual partners in attacking and creating with Russo and Batlle out.

Lucia Garcia - 5/10

Struggled to stay involved with Batlle out, subbed early in the second half.

Leah Galton - 6/10

Similar to Blundell, not super influential with more responsibility. Filled in at left back again after Blundell came off and did fine there.

Nikita Parris - 7/10

Looking much more sharp, filled in well for Russo up front and got the goal to separate the teams.

Substitutes

Rachel Williams - 4/10

Seemed to foul clumsily or slow things down whenever she got involved, had one poor shot through a crowd on target.

Martha Thomas - 5/10

Not really involved or effective.

Hayley Ladd - 7/10

Sharp in midfield, aided Zelem in getting things back under control a bit in the second half.

Jade Moore - NA

Marc Skinner - 6/10

Had a job to do with Batlle and Russo both out, but the set up didn’t really cover for it. Thorisdottir at right back was particularly ineffective. Subs did little to effect the match up front as well. Job done though, and the team kept another clean sheet with a bit of a defensive set up.