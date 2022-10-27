Team news: Maguire and van de Beek back, Ronaldo re-joins first team after punishment

Some Manchester United team news ahead of their return to action in Europe against FC Sheriff on Thursday.

Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are back training, availability still questionable

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been back and training after suffering an injury on England duty, and is now in consideration for the matchday squad. His return comes at a good time for Manchester United, after Raphael Varane suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out until the World Cup. Victor Lindelof for the team being was the only regular centre back available, but hopefully Maguire can come back and find some form before he heads off to Qatar.

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has also returned to first team training, missing the start of the season with an injury and spending some time away from the team. He comes back to a midfield room that has become quite competitive, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro likely to maintain their starting roles in the pivot. The Europa League does present an opportunity to potentially rotate Donny in and get him some much needed minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to first team training after serving punishment

Cristiano Ronaldo is back with the first team as well this week, returning after serving a 3-day punishment for his childish walk-off and refusal to sub on during Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham a week ago. The player has posted on social media that he intends to put the incident behind him, though it will need to be seen to be believed after his behavior during matches and push for a transfer away in the summer.

Ronaldo has been poor in his appearances under ten Hag, scoring only once from open play despite having a number of high-xG chances provided to him. Notably he went scoreless against Omonia Nicosia over two matches, whiffing on several big chances created for him. It remains to be seen whether he goes back into the starting XI for a fifth straight UEFA Europa League match, but with United limited on forward options he will likely be called upon at some point in the match against FC Sheriff.

Anthony Martial remains out of action, nursing a third injury this season

Manchester United’s no. 9 will not return to play on Thursday, as he remains out with yet another injury, this one suffered against Everton.

Martial looked sharp in preseason, and was set to lead the line alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford before suffering an injury in the lead up to the season opener against Brighton. He has twice returned to action and twice picked up more knocks to keep him sidelined and rehabbing. It’s frustrating for the fans as well as the player, both of whom were hoping for a renaissance this season, but with limited forward options he will no doubt have a role to play whenever he is able.