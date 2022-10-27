Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will face a Moldovan side at Old Trafford for the very first time when Sheriff Tiraspol visit on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to make it four European wins on the spin, after defeating Sheriff away and following it up with triumphs over Omonia Nicosia both in Cyprus and in Manchester.

Ten Hag’s pre-match press conference on Wednesday is likely to provide a definitive update on Raphael Varane, after the center-back suffered a thigh injury during our 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday. The fitness of his fellow Frenchman, Anthony Martial, could also be on the agenda.

The United boss might also confirm whether Harry Maguire, who was pictured back out on the Carrington pitches last week, is in contention for this one. Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe have also been long-term absentees this season.

For the visitors, defender Armel Zohouri is ruled out of this match through suspension, after being sent off for two yellow card offenses in the Moldovan side’s last Europa League match away to Real Sociedad.

The Reds’ most recent outing in the competition was on 13 October, when Scott McTominay’s late goal earned a late home win over Omonia Nicosia.

Sheriff suffered a comprehensive 3-0 away defeat to Real Sociedad on the same night, with Zohouri’s 33rd-minute red card making the task of facing the Group E leaders in their own backyard all the more difficult. La Real scored one goal before the break and two after the restart to secure a valuable three points.

Europa League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Europa League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Europa League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford