Lyon interested in Alessia Russo after contract talks stall

Manchester United are at risk of losing star centre forward Alessia Russo next summer, with her contract set to run out and extension talks stalling. The wait is not paying off for the club at all, and now perennial French and European champions Lyon are circling. There is a possibility they will send an offer in January with the expectation United will sell, according to Graham Falk.

On for #MUWomen fans



Lyon are interested in Russo either in January, or more likely the summer.



Talks over a new deal at United stalled after the first offer. Lyon see United as a selling club after the Groenen transfer was approved.@MUWomenXtra pic.twitter.com/BJ0crhbc7y — Graham Falk (@GrahamFalk) October 27, 2022

Russo’s ascent to stardom in the game was all but confirmed by her heroics with the Lionesses in their UEFA Euro 2022 triumph, and her decision to turn down the club’s initial contract ahead of the tournament was the correct decision. She bet on herself and was right to do so, and now United must either pay with a better contract or pay the cost of losing yet another remarkable player to teams that back their ambitions with money.

Alex Greenwood, Lauren James, and Jackie Groenen are all players United lost to stronger teams. They can’t afford to lose anymore if they truly hope to finish top 3 and start winning some silverware. The cost of competing in the women’s game is basically a rounding error in the men’s game, and the club have no excuses not to back their team with the investment needed to retain talent. The club certainly tried to do that in the transfer market this summer, and while achieving top 3 could be a major factor as well, they need to do it with contracts. Otherwise Lyon, Chelsea, PSG, etc. will continue to scoop up their best players.