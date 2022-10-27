Manchester United 3-0 FC Sheriff: United get a comfortable win at Old Trafford

Manchester United finished their chances to earn a 3-0 win in UEFA Europa League group stage action against FC Sheriff on Thursday night. The Moldovan side put up a good defensive showing for most of the first half, but were eventually broken down and produced little for themselves going forward.

For about 44 minutes it appeared to be more of the same that we saw against Omonia Nicosia a couple weeks back. Cristiano Ronaldo whiffed on a couple chances, and despite dominating possession United struggled to find a way through. They finally did just before halftime, with Diogo Dalot getting on the end of a Christian Eriksen corner at the near post. His header was too much for the keeper to handle, and gave United the momentum at the break.

The addition of Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford strengthened United in the second half, with the latter getting on the scoresheet just after the hour mark. He finished off a chance created by another substitute, Luke Shaw, and put the game beyond doubt.

Ronaldo got in on the action too, finally scoring off his own rebound late in the match. He had another poor outing, but got a goal in the end to add to his personal tally. He managed to walk out of the stadium alongside his teammates as well.

The win was a bit routine, but United have struggled to finish off games like that. They now give themselves a chance to win the group, heading to face current group leaders Real Sociedad next Thursday.