Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol

David de Gea - 7

Wasn’t really called into action all game.

Diogo Dalot - 8

Scored the all-important first goal, and has been a consistent presence in the backline all season.

Victor Lindelof - 8

Didn’t put a foot wrong, and played a great pass to Fernandes in the first-half.

Lisandro Martínez - 7

Was taken off after a good first-half.

Tyrell Malacia - 8

Played in multiple positions, and put in a more complete display.

Casemiro - 8

Another solid outing. Puts everyone around him at ease.

Christian Eriksen - 8

Played some excellent passes throughout the game. Unfortunate not to have got more goal contributions this season.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Played a great pass for the third goal, and was quite dangerous from the right half-space in the second-half. It’s something we could see more of going forward. It remains to be seen if he can play the low-usage 10 role that he was asked to play in the first-half at a high level.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

Is direct, aggressive, quick, and loves a shot. Everything about him screams a United academy graduate. Went on the outside quite a few times, which was really encouraging.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7

Missed quite a lot of chances, and was still taking up a lot of weird positions, but took his goal nicely.

Antony - 6

Didn’t create enough, or get into good goalscoring positions, but provides balance to the team. Was taken off at half-time.

Substitutes

Rashford - 8

Has been sharp for a while now. That’s his best headed goal to date.

Harry Maguire - 7

Looks like the break has done him good. Look composed.

Scott McTominay - 7

Unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet.

Donny van de Beek - 7

Looked lively, and is more suited to that low-usage 10 role because of his movement in the box.

Luke Shaw - 8

There aren’t many better left backs in the world when he’s at it, and he’s been at it for a while now.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 10

The team’s looking solid every week now. The opponents didn’t offer much, but he’ll have taken great satisfaction from that. The fact that we got to see the strengths of every substitute in this game goes to show the mood around the camp at the moment. United aren’t there yet, but there’s a good vibe about this team once again.