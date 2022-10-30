Manchester United vs. West Ham: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United clash with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Red Devils looking for their second win at Old Trafford this week, having ran out 3-0 winners against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night in the Europa League.

The Hammers also come into the game off the back of a victory in continental competition, defeating Silkeborg 1-0 in the Europa Conference League.

Erik ten Hag was boosted by the recent return of both Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek against Sheriff on Thursday, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka was absent, despite also returning to the Carrington pitches last week.

French forward Anthony Martial remains on the sidelines, with the attacker still suffering from the back injury that he picked up away to Everton at the start of the month.

In his press conference before the Sheriff match, Erik confirmed that Raphael Varane is out until the World Cup, following his recent setback against Chelsea last week.

For the visitors, summer signings Lucas Paqueta and Maxwell Cornet are both injured and not available for this one. Also nursing knocks are center-back Craig Dawson and winger Jarrod Bowen. Moyes confirmed this week that both Dawson and Bowen will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s clash, and could be involved at Old Trafford.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United's possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford