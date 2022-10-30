Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win over West Ham United.

David de Gea - 10

As good a performance we’ve seen from him the last few years. Incredible saves, coordination with his back four, and some really intelligent plays to help his defenders as well. Exceptional.

Diogo Dalot - 9

Part of an excellent performance by the whole defense. Several key clearances at the back post and in the air. Very good stuff today.

Harry Maguire - 8

The captain returned to the starting XI in the Premier League for the first time since the embarrassment at Brentford. Looked shaky at first, but grew into the game and put in a very good performance. Second half in particular he looked back to his best self.

Lisandro Martínez - 8

Looked very good again, and had some really strong chemistry with Maguire in a bit of a surprising turn. They both covered for each other well, and were major contributors to the clean sheet.

Luke Shaw - 9

His confidence and fitness is back, and he’s cooked on the left with Marcus Rashford. Should have had an assist too but Ronaldo missed the chance.

Casemiro - 6

Looked poor as the game went on. Made poor choices on the ball and gave up several chances with his bad passing. Not his best performance, but still a relentless contributor in defense.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Played some excellent passes, including the assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal. Also had some giveaways though, and United struggled to do anything in midfield in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Not at his creative best, a trend with Ronaldo up front, and picked up a yellow to miss the trip to Villa next week.

Anthony Elanga - 5

AWOL at times, understandable given the forward set up and lack of midfield control. Had a half chance from a bad angle. Subbed off early in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 3

Had a hat trick of wasted chances. Another poor performance. Sign a centre forward in January.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Very well taken goal to reach 100 for Manchester United, and was the best player in the first half. Had far fewer touches in the second half but still looked the only forward capable of doing anything on the day.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 6

Helped out some in an overwhelmed midfield, nearly assisted Fred.

Fred - 6

Heavily involved defensively and nearly scored.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

United’s defense surprisingly showed out the most in this one. Midfield struggled and the changes didn’t help much, but mostly the front three just had no cohesion. Lucky that Rashford was on one or else this would have been a pretty dull match. Ronaldo was a dud again and Elanga never put in a position to do much. Limited for options in that position, but surely Jadon Sancho with damaged confidence is still more useful than either of them.

I suppose other than problems with personnel, the main thing is the team are still on the road to improvement. Were very well organized when West Ham tried to break, and in particular the centre back pairing and goalkeeper were never out of sync with each other.