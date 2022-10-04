Manchester Derby recap

The Busby Babe Podcast returns!

Colin and Pauly look back on Manchester City’s 6-3 embarrassment of Manchester United from the weekend, dread the future of Erling Haaland in the Premier League, and discuss what hasn’t changed and what needs to change in Erik ten Hag’s tactics.

