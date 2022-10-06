Omonia vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will endeavor to bounce back from their Manchester derby drubbing when they resume Europa League duties against Omonia in Group E on Thursday night.

United have taken three points from their opening two games to sit second in the rankings, while their Cypriot hosts are rock bottom without a single point to their name.

The last time United played in the Europa League was on 15 September, when the Reds emerged 2-0 victors away to Sheriff Tiraspol in Chisinau.

On the scoresheet that night were Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, and they will no doubt both be itching to add to their tallies during our upcoming European trip.

Omonia have suffered defeat in both of their Europa League matches this term, losing 3-0 to Sheriff in the opening fixture before falling to a 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad last time out.

FORM GUIDE

The Reds enter Thursday’s match having lost 6-3 at rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, with Ten Hag disappointed in his side’s “lack of belief.”

Omonia, meanwhile, won 2-0 away to Doxa in the Cypriot First Division at the weekend to move up to fourth, with nine points from their five games so far.

The capital club, who qualified for the Europa League by winning last season’s Cypriot Cup, are managed by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and they have three British players in their squad, with Wales defender Adam Matthews and veteran striker Gary Hooper joined by ex-City Academy star Brandon Barker.

Omonia’s key man in these early stages of the season, though, has been Brazilian forward Bruno Felipe. The 28-year-old signed from Sheriff during the summer and already has five goals and two assists to his name.

United, injuries added to insult at the Etihad when Raphael Varane was forced off with a knock to the ankle after 40 minutes, and while the issue is not thought to be too severe, he is expected to miss out here.

Harry Maguire will also take a little longer to battle back from a hamstring strain, while Martin Dubravka and Donny van de Beek are both doubts, although the latter has supposedly been deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag anyway.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench at the Etihad out of “respect” according to Ten Hag, who may opt for Martial to lead the line over the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after his late brace as a substitute.

Europa League schedule

It’s a 5:45 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:45 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Europa League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Europa League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the Paramount+ streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Martial