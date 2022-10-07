Player Ratings: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League

David de Gea - 4

Could have done better on the first goal by coming off his line.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Not his best game going forward and was part of a backline that conceded two on the day.

Victor Lindelof - 4

Hasn’t done enough in the minutes he’s got to suggest that he could take Raphael Varane’s spot once the French international recovers.

Lisandro Martínez - 7

Was excellent on the ball — breaking lines with ease. It’s hard to provide a higher rating when you’re part of a backline that’s conceded two goals to a lesser opponent.

Tyrell Malacia - 2

Had a difficult week. His game in possession hasn’t been up to the required standard all season but he’s young and has lots of time to develop every aspect of his game.

Casemiro - 5

Hasn’t really been a midfield general since joining the club but did look a bit sharper today. Dives in too casually at times.

Christian Eriksen - 4

Made some uncharacteristically poor decisions on the ball today. Could use some rest.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Isn’t someone you can rely on for the full 90 but delivers in moments. Those moments don’t seem to come often enough when he shares the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jadon Sancho - 3

Looks like the pairing with Malacia hasn’t really clinked on that flank. Malacia doesn’t position himself in the forward areas, asking too much of Sancho. Sancho could also be more explosive and expressive.

Cristiano Ronaldo -2

It won’t stop former United players turned pundits from defending him. Looked sharp at the start but it got increasingly difficult to watch him as the game progressed.

Antony - 6

Shows a lot of fight and was the only player to provide a threat constantly.

Substitutes

Luke Shaw - 6

Made an underlapping run within minutes of coming on and looks set to start more games going forward.

Marcus Rashford - 10

Looks like he’s going to move to the left going forward. Took his goals nicely but the assist might’ve been the best contribution of the match.

Anthony Martial - 8

He’s not looked this good in a long time. One wonders if United’s season would’ve panned out differently had he been available for the Brighton game at the start of the season.

McFred - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 5

Looks like he’s still figuring out what the ideal combinations are all over the pitch. He’s getting closer to finding it but injuries aren’t helping his case. This wasn’t a great performance but a good result at the end of the day. Still early days.