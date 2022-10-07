Omonia Nicosia recap and Everton preview

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin and Nathan get together after Manchester United’s 3-2 win away to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League group stage. They recap the match, discuss the good and the (very, very) bad, and look at the implications it has for Sunday when the Reds face Everton at Goodison Park.

