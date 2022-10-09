Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park

United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.

As Ten Hag’s side returns to domestic action this weekend, in match three of nine in a busy October period.

TEAM NEWS

Erik delivered an update on his squad following our triumph at the GSP Stadium, and while he sweats on the fitness of Raphael Varane for Sunday, the Dutchman ruled out Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissakafor the match against the Toffees.

Varane was withdrawn in our defeat at the Etihad Stadium and the boss explained during his pre-Everton press conference that Sunday’s trip to Everton may come too soon for the Frenchman.

Victor Lindelof made his first start of the 2022/23 campaign against Omonia on Thursday and could continue alongside Lisandro Martinez in the heart of our defense this weekend.

The last time the Reds defeated the Toffees was in 2020, and Ten Hag’s side will bid to seek revenge following our 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park last season.

Gordon’s 27th-minute strike was enough to secure all three points for the hosts, with the scores ending level when we met in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial gave United the lead during the first half of that fixture before Andros Townsend’s second-half strike ensured a share of the spoils in M16.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 7:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial