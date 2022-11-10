Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will play Aston Villa for the second time in five days on Thursday when the Villans visit Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup clash.

Erik ten Hag will be eager for a reaction from his side after the Reds were beaten 3-1 by Unai Emery’s team at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

And with this being the last home fixture before the World Cup break, the players will no doubt want to sign off at the Theatre of Dreams on a high note.

Manchester United’s creative fulcrum Bruno Fernandes is back from a Premier League suspension this week, and his fresh legs should be preferred over Donny van de Beek, who was a surprise starter at Villa Park.

Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, and Raphael Varane remain out for the hosts, although the latter is reportedly expected to be passed fit for the World Cup, while Jadon Sancho (illness) and Antony (knock) will both need assessing later this week. Diogo Dalot picked up his fifth Premier League yellow card at Villa Park, but he will be fine to line up here.

Ten Hag has generally been loath to make wholesale changes to his lineup, but alterations should be on the cards here, as Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial all push for inclusion. There could also be a first-ever Manchester United appearance for Martin Dubravka.

LAST TIME OUT

You don’t remember?

United’s last match was away to Villa, in the Premier League, in what was Emery’s first match in charge of the West Midlands club. The Reds’ 3-1 defeat was inflicted by goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey.

This loss ended United’s nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and Ten Hag will want to get back to winning ways when the sides meet again on Thursday.

Carabao Cup schedule

It’s an 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Carabao Cup channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on ESPN For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Carabao Cup streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the ESPN+ streaming app or go to the ESPN sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United's possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial