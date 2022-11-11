Player Ratings: Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

Manchester United came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 4-2 and progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Anthony Martial. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay secured the win for The Red Devils.

Here is how we rated the players:

Martin Dubravka - 5/10

Dealt well with a tricky back pass from Dalot in the first half. Couldn’t do much for either Villa goal and besides that didn’t have too much to do.

Diogo Dalot - 5.5/10

Came close in the first half with a header that deflected just over the bar. Fantastic pass to release Bruno which carved Villa’s right side open for Martial’s goal. Unfortunately with his own goal to give Villa the lead but should have done better to track the runner. A very mixed night for United’s right back.

Harry Maguire - 4/10 - A sloppy performance overall and hasn’t done anything to give Ten Hag any doubts about who his center-backs are in his strongest XI. He’s not getting any better, let’s face it. Just bad.

Victor Lindelöf - 5/10 - Defended well in the first half but was too weak and passive in the second. For all the talk of Maguire needing a new defensive partner over the past few years, it’s proven that we see a different Lindelöf without Maguire next to him. Subbed off for Lisandro Martinez with five minutes remaining

Tyrell Malacia - 8 – United’s best defender. Made some superb runs and was typically pitbull-ish in defense.

Fred - 4.5/10- You never quite know what you’re going to get with Fred. On his day he could be considered undroppable. Tonight was the bad side of Fred. Slow in possession. Wrong choices. Bad night for the Brazilian.

Scott McTominay - 7 – Invisible in the first half but much better in the second. Unlucky with the curler. Nice goal at the death.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5 – Great assist and goal (or second assist…) but what was that off the goalline? Pass or shot?

Donny van de Beek - 4 – Stop it now. Please. DVB has had 3 matches to prove himself. Hopefully, he gets a perma-loan in January.

Marcus Rashford - 7.5 – Good goal. Good general performance without being spectacular.

Anthony Martial - 7.5 – Good to have him back. Scored a goal and looked lively.

Subs

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10 - His drive forward led to Rashford’s goal. Great first time pass to open up a good opportunity for McTominay towards the end. His quality was lacking when he wasn’t on the pitch and it’s clear why Ten Hag insists on starting him almost every game.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10 - A lively cameo from the Argentine. Two assists and was a constant threat from United’s left. Arguably United’s best performer on the night and a big reason why United are in the next round. 7.5 feels harsh as there isn’t much more he could have done as a sub.

Anthony Elanga - N/A - Unlike his teammate on the other wing, struggled to really have an impact on the game in the same amount of time.

Casemiro - N/A - Brought on to steady the ship and protect the lead.

Lisandro Martinez - N/A - Much like Casemiro. A trusted body brought on to see out the win.