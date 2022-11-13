Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start.

Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in January 2021, while the Red Devils have triumphed in 11 of their last 12 fixtures with the capital outfit in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag’s side saw a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end last weekend when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The result has left United in fifth position in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the North London club, while they have a record of seven wins, two draws and four defeats from their 13 league games this term.

Diogo Dalot is serving a one-match suspension, having picked up five yellow cards in the Premier League already this season, but Cristiano Ronaldo could be available again after illness. Raphael Varane is still injured, although he was selected in France’s World Cup squad this week.

United will also check on wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho, who are yet to play in November due to injury.

The Cottagers have their own suspension concerns, as right-back Kenny Tete and central midfielder Harrison Reed are forced to sit this one out. Bobby Decordova-Reid served his ban last weekend, when Marco Silva’s side had their hearts broken by a late Erling Haaland penalty as they lost 2-1 at Manchester City.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is out, after also missing the City game.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford