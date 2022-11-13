Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Fulham as we head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

David de Gea - 7

Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part.

Tyrell Malacia - 5

Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Could’ve done better for the goal. Made some good clearances towards the end.

Lisandro Martínez - 6

Excellent on the ball, but was given a difficult time by Dan James in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 8

Played some excellent crosses today, and was solid defensively. Should’ve got an assist.

Casemiro - 7

Was surprisingly not the best defensive midfielder on the field. Superb in the lead-up to the first goal.

Christian Eriksen - 8

Need more goal contributions from him besides his passing, and we finally got that today.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Excellent in the first-half, but struggled on the right for most of the second-half.

Marcus Rashford - 4

Had a difficult game. Palinha left a mark on him early, and he didn't really recover from it.

Anthony Martial - 6

Looked lively in the first-half, but less so in the second.

Anthony Elanga - 4

Gave the team some balance, but didn’t affect the game enough.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 5

Had a great opportunity to score the winner.

Alejandro Garnacho - 10

Scored the winner.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

The starting line-up was better. United were worthy winners on the day, and his second sub worked even if the first didn’t. A great way to end this phase of the season, and keeps us in the hunt for top-4.