Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Fulham as we head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
David de Gea - 7
Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part.
Tyrell Malacia - 5
Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
Victor Lindelof - 5
Could’ve done better for the goal. Made some good clearances towards the end.
Lisandro Martínez - 6
Excellent on the ball, but was given a difficult time by Dan James in the second half.
Luke Shaw - 8
Played some excellent crosses today, and was solid defensively. Should’ve got an assist.
Casemiro - 7
Was surprisingly not the best defensive midfielder on the field. Superb in the lead-up to the first goal.
Christian Eriksen - 8
Need more goal contributions from him besides his passing, and we finally got that today.
Bruno Fernandes - 6
Excellent in the first-half, but struggled on the right for most of the second-half.
Marcus Rashford - 4
Had a difficult game. Palinha left a mark on him early, and he didn't really recover from it.
Anthony Martial - 6
Looked lively in the first-half, but less so in the second.
Anthony Elanga - 4
Gave the team some balance, but didn’t affect the game enough.
Substitutes
Scott McTominay - 5
Had a great opportunity to score the winner.
Alejandro Garnacho - 10
Scored the winner.
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
The starting line-up was better. United were worthy winners on the day, and his second sub worked even if the first didn’t. A great way to end this phase of the season, and keeps us in the hunt for top-4.
