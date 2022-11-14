Manchester United respond to Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and The S*n

Manchester United have responded with a brief statement after Cristiano Ronaldo’s cowardly interview with Piers Morgan and The Sun, parts of which aired on Sunday evening.

In the interview Ronaldo claims that the club and new manager Erik ten Hag have conspired against him to push him out of the club, despite Ronaldo himself pushing for an exit over the summer as he refused to show up for preseason training and touring.

The club responded on Monday with a very brief official statement:

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans. “ - Official Club statement

The response is pretty basic for now, which means they’re likely waiting for the full interview to air and see what else he has to say as they consider what exactly to do with the player.

There are also reports from Sky Sports that indicate Manchester United are seeking legal consultation over what to do after the interview. There are likely complications that could arise over Ronaldo’s contract if the manager’s wish is to exile him from the first team or fine him, and it seems very unlikely any club would want to buy his services in January after this (“this” referring to the interview as well as walking out on his team, his remarkably poor performances on the pitch, and his general childish behavior).

And so the saga continues, for now, as the team itself goes into the World Cup break on the back of a dramatic, last-minute win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Once again the side won without Ronaldo, and while they’ve certainly played much better football it was thankfully a successful trip south with a late goal from academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho that guaranteed the points on a day Ronaldo hoped to make all about himself.