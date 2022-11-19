World Cup Group Stage Preview

The Busby Babe Podcast, World Cup edition!

Colin and Nathan look at every group ahead of the start of the 2022 World Cup, and give their prediction for group winners. They’re helped out by the quick and easy World Cup predictory made by friend of the show Aaron Moniz and Jenish Patel.

You can make your own on their site here:

https://worldcupbracket2022.herokuapp.com/

