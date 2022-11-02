Team news: Manchester United traveling squad

Manchester United are taking a 23-man squad to Spain for the final Group E game in the UEFA Europa League, against Real Sociedad.

The squad has been boosted by the return of central defender Victor Lindelof, who was missing against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday due to illness. However, Anthony Martial, Antony and Jadon Sancho will not be involved in United’s high stakes final group match.

Martial is back in full first-team training, as the France international bids to overcome the back issue that has kept him on the sidelines since the early stages of last month.

Ten Hag: "Jadon [Sancho] was ill, Anthony Martial is still in rehab. He did train this morning so we're going in the right direction." — utdreport (@utdreport) November 2, 2022

Antony, meanwhile, was not involved in Sunday’s 1-0 win over West Ham due to a knock that he sustained in training, and the Brazil international did not train on Wednesday.

Having been unable to overcome the problem, the summer signing from Ajax has also been left out of the squad.

United’s attack has been further weakened by the news that Sancho will not be involved in the game with Real Sociedad due to illness.

Sancho was an unused substitute against the Hammers on Sunday, but he has scored three times this season, including a strike against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League in the middle of September.

Ronaldo has two goals in the Europa League this season and looks set to keep his starting role in the final third of the field. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, who netted his 100th goal for the club at the weekend, is also likely to feature in attack for Erik ten Hag’s side on Thursday night. United will need to win by two goals in order to top the group, and will need these two firing.

Ten Hag on the importance of #mufc topping the #UEL group: "Clear. Obviously, it's important. We can win tomorrow night. We know what we have to do win by a two-goal margin. But if you want to win the trophy you have to win all the games so we have to win every one." — utdreport (@utdreport) November 2, 2022

Alejandro Garnacho made his full first-team debut against Sheriff last week and is now in contention to start for the second time in a row in the competition, although Anthony Elanga was given the nod for the first whistle against West Ham.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in the squad, but Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Raphael Varane remain on the sidelines through injury.