Ronaldo and Glazers out, and World Cup opening games

Guess who decided to news drop in the middle of a World Cup?

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to discuss a couple of big Manchester United press releases from Tuesday, announcing the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and the beginning of the process for the Glazers potentially selling the club.

In Part II they discuss the World Cup matches so far, including upsets of Germany and Argentina, the upcoming England vs. USA match, and why Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT continues to disappoint.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)