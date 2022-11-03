Player Ratings: Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League group stage finale.
David de Gea - 8
Came up big in a match where he was under more pressure than he probably should have been.
Diogo Dalot - 7
Really important player in United’s build up now, and .
Victor Lindelof - 7
Looks good as a partner for Martinez.
Lisandro Martínez - 8
Good again with lots to do, strong defensive partner and aggressive in all the right ways.
Luke Shaw - 6
Like Dalot he’s vital to United going forward, problem was the second half adjustments seemed to cancel out his best contributions in that area.
Casemiro - 6
Strong and reliable protector of the back line, but didn’t help out much with the team’s struggles in the middle of the park.
Christian Eriksen - 5
Midfield set up didn’t really fit anyone’s talents today, and Eriksen in particular struggled to be influential. Little midfield control on the day.
Donny van de Beek - 2
He was playing today?
Bruno Fernandes - 6
He’s fine on the right, but playing centrally off of a reliable no. 9 is still his best fit. Donny didn’t do much to take the no. 10 spot from him either.
Cristiano Ronaldo - 4
Missed on a crucial chance to go 2-0 up and otherwise did very little to contribute. Did play the pass through for Garnacho to score, so that was nice.
Alejandro Garnacho - 8
He could be a special one. Very well taken goal with the left foot. Struggled to stay involved before coming off, but that wasn’t really his fault.
Substitutes
Rashford - 5
He’s sharp but didn’t really fix much. Set up was odd too.
Harry Maguire - 5
Came on with a clear purpose up front and yet had no service for said purpose.
Scott McTominay - NA
*shrugs
Fred - 5
He did play one ball in I think.
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 3
Set up sort of made sense at the start, and they got a goal from playing deep. They struggled as the match went on however, and his adjustments made things worse. Bit of a worrying performance in need of a goal, and weird personnel selections. Insistence on playing Ronaldo when it’s just not working is worrying too.
