Player Ratings: Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League group stage finale.

David de Gea - 8

Came up big in a match where he was under more pressure than he probably should have been.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Really important player in United’s build up now, and .

Victor Lindelof - 7

Looks good as a partner for Martinez.

Lisandro Martínez - 8

Good again with lots to do, strong defensive partner and aggressive in all the right ways.

Luke Shaw - 6

Like Dalot he’s vital to United going forward, problem was the second half adjustments seemed to cancel out his best contributions in that area.

Casemiro - 6

Strong and reliable protector of the back line, but didn’t help out much with the team’s struggles in the middle of the park.

Christian Eriksen - 5

Midfield set up didn’t really fit anyone’s talents today, and Eriksen in particular struggled to be influential. Little midfield control on the day.

Donny van de Beek - 2

He was playing today?

Bruno Fernandes - 6

He’s fine on the right, but playing centrally off of a reliable no. 9 is still his best fit. Donny didn’t do much to take the no. 10 spot from him either.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4

Missed on a crucial chance to go 2-0 up and otherwise did very little to contribute. Did play the pass through for Garnacho to score, so that was nice.

Alejandro Garnacho - 8

He could be a special one. Very well taken goal with the left foot. Struggled to stay involved before coming off, but that wasn’t really his fault.

Substitutes

Rashford - 5

He’s sharp but didn’t really fix much. Set up was odd too.

Harry Maguire - 5

Came on with a clear purpose up front and yet had no service for said purpose.

Scott McTominay - NA

*shrugs

Fred - 5

He did play one ball in I think.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 3

Set up sort of made sense at the start, and they got a goal from playing deep. They struggled as the match went on however, and his adjustments made things worse. Bit of a worrying performance in need of a goal, and weird personnel selections. Insistence on playing Ronaldo when it’s just not working is worrying too.