Aston Villa vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be aiming to make it four straight victories in all competitions when they head to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday to face Aston Villa.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table on 23 points, one point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, while a disappointing start has left Villa down in 16th, just one point outside of the relegation zone.

assessed ahead of the game against Unai Emery’s side. All three players remained in Manchester ahead of our trip to Spain earlier this week, with the aim of better preparing them for our clash at Villa Park this weekend.

When asked about their availability after our 1-0 victory at the Reale Arena on Thursday evening, the Dutchman said: ”It’s difficult to say in this moment. I have to talk with the medical and the performance team, as they did a program in Manchester. I have to hear how their progress was and if they can be available for Sunday’s match.”

Bruno Fernandes will definitely miss the match with our Portuguese midfielder having accumulated five bookings so far this season. His one-game suspension was confirmed following a late caution in our victory over the Hammers at Old Trafford last weekend.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 2:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, L Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Ronaldo, Rashford